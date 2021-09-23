East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Suspect in 2021 Marshall shootings booked into jail

Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22 of Dallas
Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22 of Dallas(Harrison County Sheriff's Office @j)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man accused in connection to a string of shootings in Marshall in June 2021 has been arrested.

Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22, is charged with murder.

He was arrested on Wednesday and being held on a $500,000 bond.

Jackson was one of 10 Marshall police named in connection with the shootings.

KLTV has reached out to Marshall police for comment.

Previous: Marshall police arrest 3 in connection with recent shootings

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Both lanes are closed. WB traffic will detour onto FM 2015, US 271, SL 323, US 69 back to IH 20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck on WB I-20 in Smith County causing detours
Investigators say the 67-year-old man who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target...
Texas man dies in hunting accident in southwest Colorado
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?
A man has been arrested after the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says he fled a traffic stop, then...
Suspect who fled traffic stop in Smith County found hiding in tree

Latest News

East Texas car dealerships are still feeling the effects of the global computer chip shortage.
East Texas car dealerships continue to feel effects of computer ship shortage
The Longview Fire Department tweeted Thursday morning that they were at the scene of a working...
Fire damages clubhouse at Oak Forest Country Club
2 teens killed in Van Zandt County crash
The Longview Fire Department tweeted Thursday morning that they were at the scene of a working...
Longview FD working structure fire at Oak Forest Country Club