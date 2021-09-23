SFA gets final BOTPW tune up against DII Lincoln University Saturday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA Lumberjacks will face newly formed football team Lincoln University out of California this Saturday at Homer Bryce Stadium.

The game will be the final tune up before SFA travels to Houston next week for the Battle of the Pineywoods. Lincoln is just in their third football game in program history. The Oaklanders started NCAA DII football this season and are 1-1, after beating Willamette 34-9 last Saturday. SFA enters the contest 2-1. Last week the ‘Jacks beat Mississippi Valley State 58-13.

”That was the first time since we have been here that we played an FCS opponent and dominated from start to finish,” head coach Colby Carthel said. “The game was not in doubt after 5 minutes. "

SFA only had the ball for 26 minutes of the game. Usually that would spell trouble but with strong defense and two big explosive touchdowns by WAC offensive Player of the Week Xavier Gipson the team was able to coast to victory.

“We were joking on the headset like, ‘Our time of possession is going to be pathetic,’” Carthel said. “We had three non-offensive touchdowns and two touchdowns of 50 yards or better so the time of possession was not in our favor but that was the most explosive plays that we have had all season and explosive plays win football games.”

SFA is heavily favored foing into the game against the Oaklanders. Carthel is planning on using this game to fix issues they have discovered in film sessions over three weeks as they prepare for the Battle of the Pineywoods next week in Houston against Sam Houston State.

<”We were sloppy at times Saturday night and had a very convincing win but we had to many penalties,” Carthel said. “We have to get those things corrected. “

This game will be the last game at Homer Bryce Stadium until their October 30 contest against Abilene Christian. Last weeks game saw just over 10,000 fans attend.

”The Tech game got us a lot of recognition,” Carthel said. “People are like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have a good football team.’ With word of mouth of people talking around school and the coffee shops that we have a really good football team in Nacogdoches and lets get out there and support them. Homer Bryce is the place to be on Saturday night.”

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.