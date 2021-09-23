East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked

Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked(KCBD)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been flown to a hospital for burn treatment after an incident on Thursday in Rusk County.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of County Road 4117, south of Carlisle.

According to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the man allegedly climbed the utility pole to steal copper. He said when he reached the lines, he touched a hot wire and it shocked his back, and threw him to the ground.

He was alert and talking to EMS at the scene, Valdez said. He said that a helicopter arrived and flew him to LSU hospital for treatment for his burns. He is expected to survive.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Investigators say the 67-year-old man who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target...
Texas man dies in hunting accident in southwest Colorado
Both lanes are closed. WB traffic will detour onto FM 2015, US 271, SL 323, US 69 back to IH 20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck on WB I-20 in Smith County causing detours
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?
A man has been arrested after the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says he fled a traffic stop, then...
Suspect who fled traffic stop in Smith County found hiding in tree

Latest News

Wednesday Tyler City Council approved a $341,800 project to improve traffic signals and...
City of Tyler to invest $342K into traffic signals, intersection improvements
The Power to the Patients campaign mural can be seen on the side of Rudy's Barber Shop in...
WebXtra: ‘Power to the Patients’ mural makes mark on Downtown Tyler
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 22,940 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Power to the Patients
WebXtra: Power to the Patients