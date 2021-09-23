East Texas Now Business Break
Report: Man caught with drugs, $60K in cash on Nacogdoches traffic stop

Patrick Devontae Bryant, of Houston, was arrested in Nacogdoches on Wednesday after police...
Patrick Devontae Bryant, of Houston, was arrested in Nacogdoches on Wednesday after police allege they found an undisclosed amount of ecstasy and $60,000 in cash which they claim was being laundered.(Nacogdoches County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Wednesday afternoon traffic stop in Nacogdoches led to the arrest of a Houston man now accused of money laundering.

According to the arrest affidavit, Patrick Devontae Bryant, 29, of Houston was pulled over for a traffic stop by a Nacogdoches police officer in the 3500 block of South Street around noon Wednesday. Upon observing the situation, the officer said they developed “reasonable suspicion” that Bryant was conducting criminal activity and brought in a K-9 unit for further investigation. The affidavit alleges that Bryant had in his possession a handgun, an undisclosed amount of ecstasy and $60,000 in cash which was “packaged in a way that was consistent with money laundering.”

Bryant was transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and money laundering.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

