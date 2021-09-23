East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Welcome to Fall 2021. Just about perfect across ALL OF EAST TEXAS. Clear Skies through Thursday with low temperatures in the morning in the lower 50s and highs in the lower 80s. Some high/thin clouds are likely on Friday and Saturday, but the weather should remain wonderful. Lows in the middle to upper 50s and highs in the middle 80s. We continue our warmup into the weekend and early next week. Partly Cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday with a very slight chance for a few showers, then more of a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday with a better chance for scattered showers and/or thundershowers. A Note here: We now have 2 counties in East Texas under Burn Bans... Henderson and Houston Counties. It is illegal to do any outdoor burning ni these counties until further notice!!! Enjoy this fall-like weather. Such a nice change. Have a great night.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Sandoval, 28
Affidavit: Smith County deputy assisted drug trafficker
A man has been arrested after the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says he fled a traffic stop, then...
Suspect who fled traffic stop in Smith County found hiding in tree
Both lanes are closed. WB traffic will detour onto FM 2015, US 271, SL 323, US 69 back to IH 20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck on WB I-20 in Smith County causing detours
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Some nice looking days ahead.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
A Chilly Start to the first FULL DAY OF FALL. Lots of Sunshine expected.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
A Chilly Start to the first FULL DAY OF FALL. Lots of Sunshine expected.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips