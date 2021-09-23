East Texas Now Business Break
Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized down for Tyler/Longview area

Trauma Service Area G
Trauma Service Area G(Piney Woods RAC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports a decline for Wednesday in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Trauma Service Area G.

723 people were hospitalized with the virus yesterday in Trauma Service G, the area including Smith and Gregg Counties.

This is down 15 patients from the day before and down 99 patients from the all-time peak for Area G on September 8.

Nine ICU beds were open yesterday in Area G. The same as the previous day.

