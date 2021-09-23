East Texas Now Business Break
Longview’s Knights of Pythias donate $1K to Hiwy 80 Rescue Mission

Mickey Couture of the Longview chapter of the Knights of Pythias (right) hands a check for $1,000 to Bryan Livingston, managing executive director of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s chapter of Knights of Pythias regularly makes charitable donations to causes through their fraternal organization. With limited membership they use revenue from several buildings they own downtown to donate to charities each month. This month, they donated $1,000 to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission to help with Thanksgiving meals this season.

