Longview’s Knights of Pythias donate $1K to Hiwy 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s chapter of Knights of Pythias regularly makes charitable donations to causes through their fraternal organization. With limited membership they use revenue from several buildings they own downtown to donate to charities each month. This month, they donated $1,000 to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission to help with Thanksgiving meals this season.

