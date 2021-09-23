Fire damages clubhouse at Oak Forest Country Club

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire which damaged the clubhouse at Oak Forest Country Club.

Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire started around 7:30 a.m. Crews saw smoke as they got close to the location and found the fire inside the building, on the first and second floors of the clubhouse.

As of 8:30 a.m., the fire was nearly out with firefighters putting out a few hot spots.

May said the public should avoid the area and they will not be allowed into the country club.

May said he was waiting for hot spots to be extinguished before he could investigate a cause.

