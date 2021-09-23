Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another gorgeous fall-like day across East Texas. We are forecasting another one just like it for our Friday. Mostly Sunny Skies are expected through Sunday with a gradual warming trend expected. A few more clouds on Monday before we begin to see rain chances returning to our area...and we need it. Starting on Tuesday, a return flow, or a moist, southerly flow, will begin bringing in moisture to East Texas from the Gulf of Mexico spreading more clouds and increased rain chances for much of the area. Better rain chances over southern sections of East Texas, but the northern areas will have chances as well. Enjoy the weather for the next few days. They will be rain free and mostly sunny. More Humidity moves in this weekend and for most of next week. Have a great Thursday.

