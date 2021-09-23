East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas child safety seat inspection, safety test helps save lives

Child Safety Seat Inspection in Tyler
Child Safety Seat Inspection in Tyler(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, TxDOT and Agrilife Extension sponsored a free child safety seat inspection and training.

Agrilife Passenger Safety Rachel Walker said this was the first in-person event like this in Tyler since December 2019. Throughout the pandemic they maintained virtual inspections.

“A lot of parents just don’t know that maybe their car seat isn’t installed correctly or their child is in the wrong seat,” Walker said, adding that there is a 98% misuse at events like these.

“Have at least one misuse either with how the child is secured or how the seat is secured.”

“We see a lot of harnessing misuse, as far as the child in the seat, and then the seat belt not being locked and it not being tight enough when it’s installed,” Walker said.

TxDOT Tyler District Public Information Officer Jeff Williford said 59% of child seats are misused nationwide.

“The effective use of car seats helps cut down on infant deaths by 71% and 54% in toddlers,” Williford said.

If you are looking to get an inspection of your car seat, you can go to TxDot, Agrilife, or contact the Tyler Police Department Community Response Unit.

