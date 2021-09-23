East Texas car dealerships continue to feel effects of computer ship shortage

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - As the global car shortage continues due to a lack of computer chips in supply, East Texas car dealerships are feeling the effects.

Dealers tell KLTV that it’s hard to get new car inventory, so they’re turning to pre-owned vehicles and buying them directly from the consumer.

Greg Michelsen Toyota of Longview & Rickey Clark Patterson Motors of Kilgore

“In used cars we have been pretty successful at acquiring used cars by buying them nationally and trucking them in. so we handle the used car demand,” said Greg Michelsen of Toyota of Longview.

“We kind of look at it as we don’t have any surplus but we are selling what we have. the cars that are sitting on the lots now are typically the harder cars to sell anywhere,” said Rickey Clark of Patterson Motors of Kilgore.

Both dealers say the limited supplies on cars could last up to two years.

