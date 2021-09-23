City of Tyler to invest $342K into traffic signals, intersection improvements

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday Tyler City Council approved a $341,800 project to improve traffic signals and intersections across the city.

The project will consist of improvements to crosswalk improvements to New Copeland Road, the intersections of West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Broadway Ave and Palace Ave. as well as the crosswalk of North Broadway and West 26th St. Federal funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation will pay for 90 percent of the construction costs and the city will pay 10 percent.

Traffic signal improvements are also a big part of the project. The traffic signal and pedestrian signals are set to be upgraded on the intersection of South Broadway Ave. and Robert E. Lee Dr. Gentry Parkway is also set to get signal improvements on nine different intersections. Funding for this project will come 10 percent from the Texas Department of Transportation and 90 percent from federal funding. Cameron Williams a city of Tyler traffic engineer says the provided funding from TxDOT and the federal government saved the city $2.1 million in construction costs.

Construction for Gentry Parkway, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and South Broadway Ave. are set to begin in 2022 with the other projects set to begin in 2023.

