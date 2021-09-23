2 teens killed in Van Zandt County crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports two teenagers were killed in a crash on FM-47 approximately twelve miles south of the city of Wills Point in Van Zandt County on Monday.

According to DPS investigator’s preliminary report, troopers responded at 11:30 p.m., the driver of a 2001 Nissan M20 was traveling northbound on FM-47 at an unsafe speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway to the left, traveled off the road to the left, overcorrected to the right and went into a side skid across FM-47. The vehicle went off the road and struck several trees.

The driver, Kenneth Leonard, 18, of Van was pronounced at the scene and a 16-year-old female passenger was also pronounced at the scene.

