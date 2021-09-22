East Texas Now Business Break
Wednesday’s Weather: First day of Fall & it feels like Fall!

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Cooler, drier air is filtering into the region early this morning.  Temperatures will start out in the 50s and 60s with fair skies.  Expect lots of sunshine and a beautiful day for the first day of Fall!  North winds will occasionally gust up to 12 to 15 mph and high temperatures will only reach the lower 80s this afternoon.  More sunshine and low humidity for tomorrow with even cooler temperatures tomorrow morning.  By Friday, southeast winds will return to the forecast and temperatures will warm with rising humidity through the weekend.  Our next chance for rain will be back in the forecast by the middle of next week.

Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips