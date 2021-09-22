Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday and happy first day of fall, East Texas! Today will be an absolutely beautiful day with sunny and clear skies. Northerly winds will be breezy at times with some gusts reaching up to 20 mph, so it would be a good idea to hold off on doing any outdoor burning today. Speaking of avoiding outdoor burning, Henderson County is now under a burn ban and it is currently illegal to do any outdoor burning. Temperatures will be very pleasant as highs warm only into the lower 80s across East Texas. Clear skies overnight and another cool start to tomorrow morning as lows drop into the lower to middle 50s before our ample sunshine warms us back into the lower to middle 80s tomorrow afternoon. The quiet and dry streak will last into the weekend as well, and southerly winds will return by Friday so expect temperatures to begin a warming trend. Highs will sit near 90 degrees Sunday through Tuesday, but thankfully a little extra cloud cover and even some spotty rain chances will make sure we don’t get too warm by the start of next week. Enjoy this “fall feel” while it is still here folks! Have a great day.

