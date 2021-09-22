East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Neal McCoy’s event to help children in East Texas will be live this year

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Neal McCoy says he is excited to bring his annual fundraiser for the East Texas Angel Network back to the Belcher Center.

The network is in its 27th year of raising money for families with children with disabilities or a life-threatening illness.

KLTV 7′s Bob Hallmark talked to McCoy about the event and the adjustments made last year due to COVID-19.

