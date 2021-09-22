TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck on WB I-20 in Smith County causing detours

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT reports that wreck is blocking traffic on the interstate Tuesday night.

The 18-wheeler wreck is on westbound IH 20 near exit 563 in Smith County. TxDOT says long delays are expected.

Both lanes are closed. WB traffic will detour onto FM 2015, US 271, SL 323, US 69 back to IH 20.

