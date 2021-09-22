East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Rangers investigating in-custody death in Giddings

A 30-year-old man from Giddings died while in police custody
Texas Rangers investigating an in-custody death in Giddings.
Texas Rangers investigating an in-custody death in Giddings.
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an in-custody death that happened in Giddings Monday night. The new Giddings Police Chief Bill Weems tells us two of his officers are on paid administrative leave, which is normal procedure as the Rangers investigate.

Police say Monday night officers were dispatched to North Madison St. and East Boundary in reference to a suspicious person. When they arrived, police say they found a person who had climbed up a tree. Officers were able to get the man out of the tree but say he became combative.

Police restrained the person and EMS was called to evaluate him. Weems added in a press release the suspect remained combative during that time.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Eseciel Flores, 30, of Giddings. Police say Flores was taken to St. Mark’s Medical Center in La Grange where he was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning. Police gave no information on how or why Flores died.

When asked if the Flores had a medical condition or medical issue, Chief Weems said that was being looked at as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Sandoval, 28
Affidavit: Smith County deputy assisted drug trafficker
A man has been arrested after the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says he fled a traffic stop, then...
Suspect who fled traffic stop in Smith County found hiding in tree
Both lanes are closed. WB traffic will detour onto FM 2015, US 271, SL 323, US 69 back to IH 20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck on WB I-20 in Smith County causing detours
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Michael Rodriguez
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them

Latest News

Part of 5th Street in Longview blocked off due to gas leak
WEBXTRA: Part of 5th Street in Longview blocked off due to gas leak
WEBXTRA: Part of 5th Street in Longview blocked off due to gas leak
State Representative Chris Paddie
Rep. Paddie will not seek reelection in 2022
COVID-19 update gfx
NET Health provides COVID-19 update to Tyler City Council
Students gather outside Tyler Legacy for See You at the Pole
‘See You at the Pole’ brings Tyler Legacy students together in prayer