East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas man dies in hunting accident in southwest Colorado

Investigators say the 67-year-old man who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target...
Investigators say the 67-year-old man who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target before shooting.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - An arrest affidavit says two hunters from Pennsylvania were trying to lure an elk in southwestern Colorado when one of them mistook a 31-year-old bow hunter for prey and fatally shot him.

The Durango Herald reports Gregory Gabrisch of Houston died from a gunshot wound in the San Juan National Forest north of Rico on Friday morning, and one of the Pennsylvania hunters was arrested on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide.

Investigators say the 67-year-old man who killed Gabrisch should have identified his target before shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Sandoval, 28
Affidavit: Smith County deputy assisted drug trafficker
A man has been arrested after the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says he fled a traffic stop, then...
Suspect who fled traffic stop in Smith County found hiding in tree
Both lanes are closed. WB traffic will detour onto FM 2015, US 271, SL 323, US 69 back to IH 20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck on WB I-20 in Smith County causing detours
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Michael Rodriguez
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them

Latest News

COVID-19 GFX
State launches COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Amarillo
Gov. Abbott adds property tax reform on special session agenda
Students gather outside Tyler Legacy for See You at the Pole
‘See You at the Pole’ brings Tyler Legacy students together in prayer
ETN: NET Health update - VOD - clipped version
ETN: NET Health update - VOD - clipped version
KLTV’s Lane Luckie reports on lingering divisions in Germany due to a lagging economy in some...
Lingering East-West division in Germany highlighted by economic issues