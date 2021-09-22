East Texas Now Business Break
‘See You at the Pole’ brings Tyler Legacy students together in prayer

Students gather outside Tyler Legacy for See You at the Pole
Students gather outside Tyler Legacy for See You at the Pole((Source: KLTV))
By Jeff Chavez and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students at Tyler Legacy High School took part in “See you at the Pole” Wednesday morning.

This is a nationwide event where high school students meet at the flagpole to pray for their school, the city, and the nation.

About 200 Red Raiders, showed up before school started to participate in this year’s event.

“I think it really does help our school system and it just helps us as believers just to really put God into our hearts and into our school system,” said 9th grader Lillian.

“I would like to say that this very much impacts the school. I want people to understand that we care about each other. We actually are praying for you,” said Jaren, a senior at Tyler Legacy.

The event was organized by the Tyler Legacy Bible Club, and the club sponsor said that she is pleased with this year’s turnout.

