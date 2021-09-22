Rep. Paddie will not seek reelection in 2022

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - State Representative Chris Paddie (R-Marshall) announced Wednesday that he will not be seeking reelection to Texas House District 9 in 2022.

House District 9 includes Cass, Marion, Harrison, Panola, Sabine, and Shelby Counties.

“Serving as State Representative for the people of East Texas has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Paddie. “I’m proud of the many accomplishments and landmark reforms my colleagues and I have delivered during my service as State Representative.”

“I love and respect the Texas House and will certainly miss serving with so many great people who have become like family to me. However, I also recognize that the greatness of the House existed long before I joined it and it will exist long after I am gone. I look forward to supporting Speaker Phelan and my House colleagues as they continue their service to our great state.”

“There are far too many people to thank, but I have to express my gratitude to my wife, Brooke, and our boys, Topher and Noah, for their unwavering support. They have sacrificed so much over the last ten years and it’s time for me to focus on what’s best for them and our future.”

“Serving in the Legislature is not a career, but a way to serve your neighbors. I remain forever grateful for the constant support and trust shown to me by the people of House District 9. I remain fully committed to advocating for good public policy and will continue do so in non-elected avenues of public service.”

“As the House begins working through the process of redistricting, I have decided that the timing is right to spend more time with my family and allow my East Texas colleagues to spend time fighting for our values instead of having to make some of the tough choices required in the redistricting process.”

Representative Paddie was first elected to Texas House District 9 in 2012.

