Red Zone Preview: What to watch for in week 5

Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.(KLTV/KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Week 5 has some exciting matchups as many games begin district play.

We’ll take a look at our game of the week: Gilmer at Carthage. We’ll look at this week’s Top 10.

Nacogdoches will be looking for an important win, while West Rusk will explain a special home jersey’s meaning.

Watch the Red Zone Preview Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. all season long at KLTV.com/live or in the Red Zone app.

Red Zone Week 5 schedule
LONGVIEW LOBOS VS JOHN TYLER LIONS
Lobos still looking to improve after strong start
West Rusk reserves number 37 for an elevated junior varsity player or anyone deserving of the...
West Rusk special 37 jersey honors New London history
Nacogdoches football preparing for Whitehouse
Nacogdoches looking for the first taste of victory in district opener at Whitehouse