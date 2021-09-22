Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The cold front has moved through East Texas tonight so cooler/drier air is moving in. Gusty winds will be possible from time to time through tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to really cool down later tonight and even more so on Wednesday night. The first day of fall is tomorrow and the weather will feel very fall-like. That doesn’t happen very often in East Texas, so let’s enjoy it. The chilliest morning is expected to be on Thursday with lows in the lower 50s and the coolest afternoon is likely to be tomorrow. A slow warming trend is then expected through early next week. Plenty of sunshine is expected over the next 7 days. Goodbye Summer...Hello Fall...at least for a few days anyway. Have a great night.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.