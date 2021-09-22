NET Health provides COVID-19 update to Tyler City Council

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - NET Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Smith County to the Tyler City Council Wednesday.

NET Health CEO George Roberts talked about the change in the situation since May when COVID-19 cases were on a downward trend. Roberts noted the spread of the Delta variant has changed the situation.

“COVID-19 community spread level has risen dramatically in Smith County,” Roberts said.

They continue to ask the public to take steps to mitigate the virus, such as encouraging masking at schools and businesses, stay home if you feel sick, and get vaccinated.

