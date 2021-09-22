East Texas Now Business Break
Man pleads to 25 years for Tyler house fire

David Sewejkis (Source; Clay County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man will spend the next 25 years in prison in connection to a fire which occurred at a home in Tyler last year.

The plea agreement for David Sewejkis, 38, of Tyler took place in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Wednesday. Sewejkis will also have to pay restitution for which the amount will be determined at a later date.

The fire which Sewejkis was charged for took place in May of 2020 on Everglades Drive in Tyler.

Brandon Davis, an assistant Tyler fire marshal, said the fire that was started at the home in the 1500 block of Everglades Drive appeared to have been the result of arson. Davis said authorities got a search warrant, and the DPS trooper arrested Sewejkis in Clay County.

RELATED: Smith County grand jury indicts man in connection with suspicious house fire

