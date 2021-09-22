East Texas Now Business Break
Lobos still looking to improve after strong start

LONGVIEW LOBOS VS JOHN TYLER LIONS
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Coach John King’s Lobos are starting district play on Thursday night against West Mesquite. Longview has looked the part of a dominant team so far, with only one loss coming in the first week of the season against Denton Ryan. The Lobos looked especially good after their most recent 24-21 win against Bryant, Arkansas. Before the loss to Longview, the out-of-state team was on a 32 game winning streak. Despite overall impressive play, King still sees plenty of room for improvement with his team.

“You know but our offense has just been, I mean it’s inconsistent,” King said. “I mean we’ve had missed opportunities and, you know, when those opportunities arise you need to make a play. We have in spurts, but to do it more consistently is what it’s going to take for this football team to reach the potential that we have, and you know, I really don’t like talking about potential because you haven’t done it yet. You need to go make it happen.”

Longview will take on West Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium Thursday September 23rd at 7pm.

