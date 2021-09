LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin volleyball team picked up a 3-0 sweep of Palestine Tuesday night at Lufkin High School.

The team is currently ranked No.13 in the 5A state rankings with a record of 27-4.

The Lady Pack will open up district play Saturday in Jacksonville. Match time is set for 1 p.m.

