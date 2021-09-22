East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gilmer’s Brandon Tennison’s dynamic playmaking has Gilmer on a perfect start

Gilmer QB Brandon tennison
Gilmer QB Brandon tennison(KLTV)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gilmer, Texas (KLTV) - If you haven’t been watching the Gilmer Buckeyes, and more specifically Brandon Tennison, it’s time to start. You’d be hard pressed to find a better quarterback in East Texas with all the skills that he brings to the table.

Tennison is worthy of every positive adjective you can think of to describe a dynamic, five tool quarterback, but don’t make the mistake of thinking he makes all the tough throws with pure talent alone.

“We practice it a lot,” Tennison said. “While everyone else is doing special teams, I’m doing escape drills, and sliding in the pocket and things like that. And it shows on Friday.”

Tennison’s mobility, presence, and poise after the snap are just some of the skills that have earned him a commitment to UTSA. He says part of the reason behind his decision is that the coaching staff, with former buckeye Jeff Traylor, made him feel at home. Home is also a place that has supported Brandon every step along the path of his football career.

“My parents, I see them, I’m with them every day, most of the day,” Tennison said. “They’ve really helped me get to where I am right now. Pushing me to not be lazy and working all the time. My Dad makes me do all that.”

Until he takes his first snap as a roadrunner, Brandon is focused on being a good teammate for coach Alan Metzel’s Buckeyes, as they look to rally together to be the last team standing at the end of the season. The tone that Brandon sets alongside other leaders of the team has created the right atmosphere for success that the coach wants to see.

“Leadership is buying into what we are trying to accomplish, and they are trying to take it the one week at a time approach, which is the only way you can do it,” said Metzel. “They are attempting to lead by example. Communication, encouragement, owning up to their own mistakes, you know, those types of things.”

With all that being said, what’s not to like about Brandon Tennison? Maybe the perspective changes if he’s opposite your defense on Friday night. Even then, you still have plenty of reasons to watch.

Tennison willl lead the No.2 Buckeyes into the No.1 Carthage Bulldogs Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Sandoval, 28
Affidavit: Smith County deputy assisted drug trafficker
A man has been arrested after the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says he fled a traffic stop, then...
Suspect who fled traffic stop in Smith County found hiding in tree
Both lanes are closed. WB traffic will detour onto FM 2015, US 271, SL 323, US 69 back to IH 20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck on WB I-20 in Smith County causing detours
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Lufkin looking for homecoming win over Porter
Lufkin looking for homecoming win over Porter
Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.
Red Zone Preview: What to watch for in week 5
Red Zone Week 5 schedule
LONGVIEW LOBOS VS JOHN TYLER LIONS
Lobos still looking to improve after strong start