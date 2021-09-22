Gilmer’s Brandon Tennison’s dynamic playmaking has Gilmer on a perfect start

Gilmer, Texas (KLTV) - If you haven’t been watching the Gilmer Buckeyes, and more specifically Brandon Tennison, it’s time to start. You’d be hard pressed to find a better quarterback in East Texas with all the skills that he brings to the table.

Tennison is worthy of every positive adjective you can think of to describe a dynamic, five tool quarterback, but don’t make the mistake of thinking he makes all the tough throws with pure talent alone.

“We practice it a lot,” Tennison said. “While everyone else is doing special teams, I’m doing escape drills, and sliding in the pocket and things like that. And it shows on Friday.”

Tennison’s mobility, presence, and poise after the snap are just some of the skills that have earned him a commitment to UTSA. He says part of the reason behind his decision is that the coaching staff, with former buckeye Jeff Traylor, made him feel at home. Home is also a place that has supported Brandon every step along the path of his football career.

“My parents, I see them, I’m with them every day, most of the day,” Tennison said. “They’ve really helped me get to where I am right now. Pushing me to not be lazy and working all the time. My Dad makes me do all that.”

Until he takes his first snap as a roadrunner, Brandon is focused on being a good teammate for coach Alan Metzel’s Buckeyes, as they look to rally together to be the last team standing at the end of the season. The tone that Brandon sets alongside other leaders of the team has created the right atmosphere for success that the coach wants to see.

“Leadership is buying into what we are trying to accomplish, and they are trying to take it the one week at a time approach, which is the only way you can do it,” said Metzel. “They are attempting to lead by example. Communication, encouragement, owning up to their own mistakes, you know, those types of things.”

With all that being said, what’s not to like about Brandon Tennison? Maybe the perspective changes if he’s opposite your defense on Friday night. Even then, you still have plenty of reasons to watch.

Tennison willl lead the No.2 Buckeyes into the No.1 Carthage Bulldogs Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

