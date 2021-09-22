Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Welcome to Fall 2021. Just about perfect across ALL OF EAST TEXAS. A little breezy, but the wind will settle this evening. Clear Skies through Thursday with low temperatures in the morning in the lower 50s and highs near 80 degrees. Some high/thin clouds are likely on Friday and Saturday, but the weather should remain wonderful. Lows in the middle to upper 50s and highs in the middle 80s. We continue our warmup into the weekend and early next week. Partly Cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday with a very slight chance for a few showers, then more of a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday with a better chance for scattered showers and/or thundershowers. Enjoy this fall-like weather. Such a nice change. Don’t you agree?

