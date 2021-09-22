East Texas Now: Factors that could impact history-making German parliament election
Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:46 AM CDT
BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie joins East Texas Now to discuss vast differences between the U.S. and German voting processes ahead of a history-making election.
KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is covering the federal election in Germany, which will determine who replaces long-time chancellor Angela Merkel. Click here for more coverage of the impact this will have on the relationship with one of America’s closest allies.
Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.