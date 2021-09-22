COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tyler/Longview area unchanged from Monday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The amount of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area G on Tuesday, the area which covers Smith and Gregg Counties, remained unchanged from Monday.

738 people were hospitalized with the virus Tuesday. The number is unchanged from Monday. The number is still down 84 patients from the all-time peak for area G on September 8.

Nine ICU beds were open Tuesday in area G, the same as Monday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.