COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tyler/Longview area unchanged from Monday

Trauma Service Area G
Trauma Service Area G(Piney Woods RAC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The amount of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area G on Tuesday, the area which covers Smith and Gregg Counties, remained unchanged from Monday.

738 people were hospitalized with the virus Tuesday. The number is unchanged from Monday. The number is still down 84 patients from the all-time peak for area G on September 8.

Nine ICU beds were open Tuesday in area G, the same as Monday.

