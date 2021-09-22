East Texas Now Business Break
City of Tyler approves hiring of 2 I.T. techs

Benny Yazdanpanahi, Chief Information Officer for the City of Tyler
Benny Yazdanpanahi, Chief Information Officer for the City of Tyler((Source: KLTV))
By Jeff Chavez and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler will soon be getting some help in fighting cybercrime.

The Tyler City Council approved the hire of two full-time I.T. tech positions with the passing of the City’s 2021- 22 annual budget today.

City officials said that one is a current part-time employee that will go full-time and the other will be hired either in-house or from the outside.

The new employees will be dedicated to monitoring possible suspicious online activity and ensure policies and procedures are followed correctly.

The current City of Tyler Chief of Information, Benny Yazdanpanahi, said his move will take the load off of him in the day-to-day operations.

“It is prudent for us to have someone on-site that we just rely on and know when the activities are happening. And say is the behavior the activity that the people are doing, is it correct or not? (Butted Sot) The day to day, at that time, the crime is on the rise. You have to have a full time that is dedicated to monitor those activities to monitor that, things do not pass us by,” Yazdanpanahi said.

As you may recall in 2019, a group of anti-government hackers compromised the city of Tyler’s website, residents were unable to pay tickets and access city services.

