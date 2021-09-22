East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Airman on trial in Arizona in death of Mennonite woman

This February 2019 photo released by Erica Sauder shows Sasha Krause, who authorities say...
This February 2019 photo released by Erica Sauder shows Sasha Krause, who authorities say disappeared from a Mennonite community near Farmington, N.M, in January 2020. Her body was found more than a month later in the forest outside Flagstaff, Ariz. (Erica Sauder via AP)<br />The Associated Press(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Jury selection continues Wednesday in a case against a U.S. Air Force airman accused of kidnapping a Mennonite woman, fatally shooting her and leaving her body in a forest clearing in northern Arizona.

Mark Gooch has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in Sasha Krause’s death.

Krause had been living in a religious community near Farmington, New Mexico, when she disappeared on Jan. 18, 2020, as she was gathering material to teach Sunday school.

Her body was found more than a month later outside Flagstaff, Arizona.

The trial in Coconino County Superior Court is scheduled for three weeks

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Sandoval, 28
Affidavit: Smith County deputy assisted drug trafficker
A man has been arrested after the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says he fled a traffic stop, then...
Suspect who fled traffic stop in Smith County found hiding in tree
Both lanes are closed. WB traffic will detour onto FM 2015, US 271, SL 323, US 69 back to IH 20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck on WB I-20 in Smith County causing detours
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Michael Rodriguez
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them

Latest News

COVID-19 GFX
State launches COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Amarillo
Gov. Abbott adds property tax reform on special session agenda
Students gather outside Tyler Legacy for See You at the Pole
‘See You at the Pole’ brings Tyler Legacy students together in prayer
ETN: NET Health update - VOD - clipped version
ETN: NET Health update - VOD - clipped version
KLTV’s Lane Luckie reports on lingering divisions in Germany due to a lagging economy in some...
Lingering East-West division in Germany highlighted by economic issues