Airman on trial in Arizona in death of Mennonite woman

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Jury selection continues Wednesday in a case against a U.S. Air Force airman accused of kidnapping a Mennonite woman, fatally shooting her and leaving her body in a forest clearing in northern Arizona.

Mark Gooch has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in Sasha Krause’s death.

Krause had been living in a religious community near Farmington, New Mexico, when she disappeared on Jan. 18, 2020, as she was gathering material to teach Sunday school.

Her body was found more than a month later outside Flagstaff, Arizona.

The trial in Coconino County Superior Court is scheduled for three weeks

