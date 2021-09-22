East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Abbott announces manufacturing company plans to open in Central Texas, create 151 new jobs

Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that Knauf Insulation, Inc. will establish their new...
Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that Knauf Insulation, Inc. will establish their new fiberglass insulation manufacturing and distribution facility in McGregor, Texas, bringing more than 151 new jobs to the area.(Knauf Insulation website)
By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Knauf Insulation Inc. plans to open a new fiberglass insulation manufacturing and distribution facility in Central Texas, bringing at least 151 new jobs to the area.

Knauf Insulation is a subsidiary of Knauf Group AG, a German company and multinational producer of building materials and construction systems.

The project is a $210 million capital investment in Central Texas, Abbott’s office announced.

“I am proud to welcome Knauf Insulation and the new opportunities they will create for hardworking Central Texans to McGregor,” said Governor Abbott.

“Knauf Insulation’s new manufacturing and distribution facility will bring more jobs, investment, and economic prosperity to our state. Made in Texas is a powerful global brand, and I look forward to continuing this partnership with Knauf Insulation as we keep the Lone Star State the best place to do business.”

The establishment of Knauf Insulation in Texas is considered a “tremendous opportunity” to further strengthen training capabilities and graduate placement programs for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, according to Texas State Representative Doc Anderson.

“At Knauf Insulation, we are excited to expand our North American manufacturing operations to McGregor,” said Knauf Insulation President & CEO Matt Parrish.

“As part of a global, family-owned business, we believe the timing is right, and McGregor is exactly the type of community where we desire to expand and partner for the future.”

To view more information about Knauf Insulation Inc. click here.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Sandoval, 28
Affidavit: Smith County deputy assisted drug trafficker
A man has been arrested after the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says he fled a traffic stop, then...
Suspect who fled traffic stop in Smith County found hiding in tree
Both lanes are closed. WB traffic will detour onto FM 2015, US 271, SL 323, US 69 back to IH 20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck on WB I-20 in Smith County causing detours
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Michael Rodriguez
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them

Latest News

Lorenzo Hernandez and Finess Lopez
Harrison County wreck reveals backpack full of cash, gun inside stolen vehicle
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Small increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Deep East Texas Tuesday
Trauma Service Area G
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tyler/Longview area unchanged from Monday
Rep. Paddie will not seek reelection in 2022
Rep. Paddie will not seek reelection in 2022