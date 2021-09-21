East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: SPCA rescues neglected dog in Lindale in need of medical care

By Erin Wides
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDALE, TexaIs (KLTV) - After receiving information from a good Samaritan the SPCA East Texas was able to respond to a report of a dog screaming in pain as a young disabled child beat and poked her with sticks.

Lindy was found in the Lindale area and surrendered to the SPCA. She is severely malnourished, has parasites, is being fed through a tube and is on IV fluids.

SPCA Snippet Clinic staff members are monitoring the dog.

To donate toward Lindy’s medical costs you can visit www.spcaeasttx.com/donate.

