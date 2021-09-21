WEBXTRA: East Texas tradition will be back just in time for the holidays
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Each holiday season, around 200,000 Greenberg turkeys are sold to local families, far-away fans and even some celebrities.
On November 6, 2020 an explosion and fire caused significant damage to the freezer buildings at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys. Now the business that began n 1938 in Tyler is back.
KLTV 7′s Jeff Chavez spoke with Sam Greenberg about the highly-anticipated comeback.
