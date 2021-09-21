Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with the possibility for some showers/thundershowers today as a cold front moves through East Texas. Highs today will range from the mid 80s to the mid 90s depending on your location and the timing of the front. Tyler-Longview highs will likely be in the mid to upper 80s, and Lufkin-Nac highs in the 90s. Our best rain chances will be along the front as isolated showers form a line into the afternoon. We are not expecting severe weather, but some strong/gusty wind could be a factor today. A Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe thunderstorms is in place due to the strong wind risk.

Once we get through today, there is no rain in the forecast over the next seven days, so here’s to hoping we get some decent totals out there, I know we could use it. The front will move through East Texas this afternoon and evening, and overnight temperatures will cool down into the upper 50s across the region. Wednesday highs will be in the low 80s, and we’ll be looking at sunny skies. Those sunny skies stick around for the next week and highs will slowly warm back into the 90s by early next week. Morning lows stick around in the cool range, 50s and 60s for the next week. Yippee!

