Slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tyler/Longview area Monday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - There was a small decrease in the amount of people hospitalized in Trauma Service Area G Monday.

738 people were hospitalized with the virus Monday in Trauma Service Area G. This is the area including Smith and Gregg Counties.

This is down two patients from the day before and down 84 patients from the all-time peak for area G on September 8.

Nine ICU beds were open Sunday in area G, down four from the day before.

