East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tyler/Longview area Monday

Trauma Service Area G
Trauma Service Area G(Piney Woods RAC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - There was a small decrease in the amount of people hospitalized in Trauma Service Area G Monday.

738 people were hospitalized with the virus Monday in Trauma Service Area G. This is the area including Smith and Gregg Counties.

This is down two patients from the day before and down 84 patients from the all-time peak for area G on September 8.

Nine ICU beds were open Sunday in area G, down four from the day before.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Zandt County sheriff: Chase led to officer-involved shooting
Michael Rodriguez
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The decision is being discussed whether or not to institute a mask mandate.
Tyler ISD board votes 5-2 against mask mandate in district
Food booths on display at East Texas State Fair.
East Texas State Fair returns after 2020′s COVID-19 hiatus

Latest News

TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
5 ICU beds available in Deep East Texas; slight decrease in hospitalizations
Rep. James White
East Texas legislator files bill outlawing vaccine requirements
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have...
Veteran police officer resigns over California city's vaccine mandate