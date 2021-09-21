East Texas Now Business Break
Shelby County authorities searching for missing man from Timpson

Bruce E. Scruggs
Bruce E. Scruggs((Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a missing 85-year-old man from Timpson.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bruce E. Scruggs was last seen driving a 2013 grey Dodge pickup with Texas plate CHS3569 on FM 2026 in the Timpson area. The Dodge truck has a silver toolbox in the back with a visible dent.

He 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds with green eyes and silver hair.

If you have any information on Scruggs’ location, or if you have seen him, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 936-598-5601.

