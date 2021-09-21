Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Clear skies through tonight, then increasing clouds on Tuesday as we prepare for our first “Fall-Like Cold Front”. It should move through the far northern areas near sunrise, the Tyler/Longview area just before noon and the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area a few hours later. Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible as the front moves through, then much cooler/drier air moves into the area for several days. The first day of Fall is officially on Wednesday and the weather will feel like it. Go Figure!!! Lows in the upper 50s and the highs in the lower to middle 80s. Low humidity values and breezy north winds. Plentiful sunshine is expected Wednesday through the upcoming weekend. Lows start in the lower 70s tomorrow morning, then drop into the 50s and stay there through Saturday morning. Highs in the middle to upper 80s on Tuesday, then the lower 80s on Wed and Thu before climbing back into the upper 80s to near 90 this weekend. Even with those warmer temperatures, the humidity should remain fairly low. Enjoy!!!

