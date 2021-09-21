Neches ISD board approves hiring of new superintendent

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Neches ISD has hired Cory Hines as the next superintendent of the district.

The school board hired Hines at their September 20 meeting.

According to Attorney Kelli Karczewski, Hines is expected to begin at Neches ISD on October 1.

Hines is currently the superintendent at Chester ISD, which is a district located in Tyler County.

Hines is replacing the previous superintendent, Randy Snider, who resigned earlier this year. Snider is the husband of former Neches Elementary principal Kimberlyn Ann Snider, who is on administrative leave according to Karczewski. She is facing charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation.

