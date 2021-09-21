East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches looking for the first taste of victory in district opener at Whitehouse

Nacogdoches football vs Lufkin
Nacogdoches football vs Lufkin(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Nacogdoches Dragons have not tasted victory this season and the taste of defeat is not enjoyable.

The best thing to wash out that bad taste on the football field is a win. It is even better if that win comes in the district opener.

”There is some momentum to be gained from going out and winning the first district game,” Nacogdoches Dragons head coach Darren Allman. “There is just one thing that can get a loss taste out of your mouth and that is a win. If you get too many of those losses in a row then the taste become worse and worse.”

Nacogdoches will travel to Whitehouse to open up 9-5A DII. Both the Dragons and Wildcats are winless on the year. Allman makes no excuses for his team. the Dragons have made bad mistakes on the field.

”The typical challenges that we have faced are doing things that helped the other team when they don’t need help,” Allman said. “Self inflicted wounds have been a problem for us. We have not lived up to it but really our only focus is and needs to be how we play. If we do away with the self inflected wounds, the penalties and the turnovers, then we are going to be in any game that we play.”

Both Nacogdoches and Whitehouse need a big win to start off district play in the right direction.

“That 0-3 is deceiving for Whitehouse,” Allman said. “They played three really good teams. I think both us and them are better than those records. “They have not scored a lot of points and they’ve not given up a lot of points. They have had three pretty low scoring games in the twenties or the teens on both sides. Statistically it is about the same.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Zandt County sheriff: Chase led to officer-involved shooting
Michael Rodriguez
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The decision is being discussed whether or not to institute a mask mandate.
Tyler ISD board votes 5-2 against mask mandate in district
Food booths on display at East Texas State Fair.
East Texas State Fair returns after 2020′s COVID-19 hiatus

Latest News

Red Zone Top 10 week 5
Carthage remains atop Red Zone Top 10
Game of the Week: Gilmer vs Carthage
Carthage vs Gilmer: Battle of top ranked teams in Red Zone Game of the Week
Game of the Week Gilmer Carthage
Game of the Week Gilmer Carthage
Red Zone Week 5 schedule