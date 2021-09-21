Nacogdoches looking for the first taste of victory in district opener at Whitehouse

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Nacogdoches Dragons have not tasted victory this season and the taste of defeat is not enjoyable.

The best thing to wash out that bad taste on the football field is a win. It is even better if that win comes in the district opener.

”There is some momentum to be gained from going out and winning the first district game,” Nacogdoches Dragons head coach Darren Allman. “There is just one thing that can get a loss taste out of your mouth and that is a win. If you get too many of those losses in a row then the taste become worse and worse.”

Nacogdoches will travel to Whitehouse to open up 9-5A DII. Both the Dragons and Wildcats are winless on the year. Allman makes no excuses for his team. the Dragons have made bad mistakes on the field.

”The typical challenges that we have faced are doing things that helped the other team when they don’t need help,” Allman said. “Self inflicted wounds have been a problem for us. We have not lived up to it but really our only focus is and needs to be how we play. If we do away with the self inflected wounds, the penalties and the turnovers, then we are going to be in any game that we play.”

Both Nacogdoches and Whitehouse need a big win to start off district play in the right direction.

“That 0-3 is deceiving for Whitehouse,” Allman said. “They played three really good teams. I think both us and them are better than those records. “They have not scored a lot of points and they’ve not given up a lot of points. They have had three pretty low scoring games in the twenties or the teens on both sides. Statistically it is about the same.”

