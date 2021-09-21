Longview’s Chris Davis inducted into Navarro Bulldogs Hall of Fame

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It was a year later than planned but East Texan Chris Davis was honored by Navarro College where he played baseball before heading to the majors.

Davis was supposed to be part of the Class of 2020 but had to wait until this past weekend to be enshrined with the Class of 2021.

Davis is Navarro’s all-time record holder for Home runs, 31, and RBIs, 125. He left the program in 2006 when he was drafted by the Texas Rangers. As a Baltimore Oriole in 2013, Davis led the majors in home runs with 53. He was named to the AL All-Star Team, won a Silver Slugger, and finished third in the MVP Voting that season.

Davis recently announced his retirement from baseball.

