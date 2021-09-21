East Texas Now Business Break
Greenberg Turkeys back for 2021 holiday season

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a fire destroyed most of its inventory last November, causing the business to close for the holiday season for last year, Greenberg Smoked Turkeys is back and ready for 2021. \

“We are back. After our fire last November, we put everything in high gear and we want to be the center piece of that Holiday table again,” said Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Turkeys.

Sam Greenberg of Tyler’s Greenberg Smoked Turkeys said that high gear is in preparation for the 200,000 turkeys they expect to sell this holiday season.

“We got our building built, we got our new freezer facilities, our new shipping facilities and it is within 10 days of being finished. Equipment is coming in, our shipping line is here, forklifts, we are getting ready to go. We are smoking our turkeys getting ready for the holiday season,” Greenberg said.

He said that last year before the fire, order numbers were staggering, and he thinks this year will be the same.

“We’d never seen orders like we were getting last year, mainly because of COVID. Instead of having four families around one table, they were shipping them to the four families. It was crazy what was going on, and we are already seeing signs of that same thing this year,” he said.

Greenberg said he is thankful for everyone who has been involved in getting Greenberg Smoked Turkeys ready for the holiday season after the fire.

