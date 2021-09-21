Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The cold front continues to push through East Texas this afternoon and should be through all of the area by later this afternoon/early evening hours. Cooler, Drier air is moving in, but as the front moves through, there is a chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Gusty winds will be possible if/when an isolated storm develops over the southern areas of East Texas. Temperatures are expected to really cool down later today and tonight. The first day of fall is tomorrow and the weather will feel very fall-like. That doesn’t happen very often in East Texas, so let’s enjoy it. The chilliest morning is expected to be on Thursday with lows in the lower 50s and the coolest afternoon is likely to be tomorrow. A slow warming trend is then expected through early next week. Plenty of sunshine is expected over the next 7 days. Goodbye Summer...Hello Fall...at least for a few days anyway. Have a great day.

