East Texas State Fair to cause traffic changes on Front Street in Tyler

(East Texas State Fair)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas State Fair will cause some changes to the traffic situation on Front Street in Tyler.

The fair opens Friday, September 24, and will run until Sunday, October 3.

Traffic will be shut down to one lane in both east and west directions all day Friday, starting at 9:00 a.m. until midnight on W. Front St, in front of Harvey Hall, Tyler Police said.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the traffic lanes will be restricted to one lane both east and west at 11:00 am until the fair closes. During the week, all lanes will be open until 3:30 p.m. each day and then the traffic will revert back to one lane of traffic flow in each direction until closing time of the fair.

Tyler Police encourage everyone crossing W. Front to cross at the approved cross walk in front of the main gate. Officers will provide traffic control at this cross walk for your safety.

Please use extreme caution in this area due to the large volume of pedestrian traffic and officers directing traffic in the street.

Drivers not attending the fair may wish to consider taking an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

