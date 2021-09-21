COVID-19 cases decrease; vaccination rate increase in Angelina County

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County is seeing a decrease in new daily COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccination rates.

Sharon Shaw, administrator at the Angelina County and Cities Health District, said more residents are getting vaccinated.

“Vaccination rates are up about 4 percent higher than they were just 4 weeks ago so we are seeing more folks getting vaccinated, more young people, more of those 12 to 17-year-olds coming after school making sure they get their vaccination,” Shaw said.

Shaw said this is a recent change compared to six weeks ago.

“Case counts were bad. Everybody knows that the delta variant came in and really knocked us for a loop and put a lot of folks in the hospital. Delta variant we were averaging in Angelina County 120 to 150 a day positive cases,” Shaw said.

Shaw said within the last two weeks cases have dropped.

“We’ve seen we’re averaging 55 cases a day so we’ve really seen significant change,” Shaw said.

Shaw said this correlates with mask mandates starting in local schools.

“Since our schools in the East Texas area have that mask mandate, we’ve seen cases go down as a direct result, and we’re very excited about that,” Shaw said.

Shaw said there is no county in East Texas that has reached a point of 50-percent of its population being vaccinated.

“Right now Angelina County stands at 44.79 percentage of our eligible 12-year-olds and up vaccinated, that’s less than half folks. We can do better than that, that’s less than 50 percent. The United States as a whole has 64 percent vaccinated. Come on East Texans,” Shaw said.

Shaw reminded residents that the only way to continue to drive down the numbers is to wear a mask and get vaccinated.

