East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Court documents: Man arrested for explosion in Amarillo had suicide vest, explosive devices covered in shrapnel

Erfan Salmanzadeh, arrested for explosion in Amarillo neighborhood
Erfan Salmanzadeh, arrested for explosion in Amarillo neighborhood(Randall County)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Kevin Welch
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man police arrested after an explosion in the Paramount Terrace neighborhood in late July will find out soon if he’ll remain in jail until his trial for possessing explosives.

Erfan Salmanzadeh has a hearing in federal court on Thursday after FBI agents and Amarillo police found what appeared to be multiple bombs and bomb-making components in a home on Lenwood Drive.

A criminal complaint says he poured an highly unstable explosive liquid down a toilet in the home after police arrived.

It also says they found a suicide vest and explosive devices covered in shrapnel. It says he admitted to setting off several pipe bombs earlier in July.

The complaint says he said the purpose of his bomb making was to go out into the desert and create an explosion.

He admitted to purchasing acetone and muriatic acid at Walmart and hydrogen peroxide at Home Depot.

The court documents say officers found bomb construction materials in his bedroom including a mechanical time trigger.

If convicted of the federal charges, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Zandt County sheriff: Chase led to officer-involved shooting
Michael Rodriguez
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The decision is being discussed whether or not to institute a mask mandate.
Tyler ISD board votes 5-2 against mask mandate in district
Tyler ISD school bus struck by vehicle Monday morning. No students were injured. (KLTV)
Vehicle hits schools bus on FM 2493 in Flint, no students injured

Latest News

Lindy is being monitored by SPCA nipped Clinic staff
WEBXTRA: SPCA rescues neglected dog in Lindale in need of medical care
Lindy is being monitored by Snipped Clinic staff
WEBXTRA: SPCA rescues dog in Lindale in need of medical care
Luis Sandoval, 28
Affidavit: Smith County deputy assisted drug trafficker
Henderson County issues burn ban
Henderson County issues 2-week burn ban