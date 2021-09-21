East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Arp ISD Elementary school kicks off WATCH D.O.G.S program

Arp Elementary School WATCH D.O.G.S Program
Arp Elementary School WATCH D.O.G.S Program(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Arp Elementary counselor Monica Johnson saw the success of WATCH D.O.G.S (Dad’s of Great Students) at other schools and is bringing that program to Arp Elementary.

WATCH D.O.G.S is a volunteer program where men can volunteer to spend the day with the students and go through activities like reading in the classroom, helping at the cross guards, and coaching on the playgrounds. The program asks for one volunteer day, but you can volunteer as many days as you would like.

“When they see a man at school or when they see their father at school,” Johnson said, “It’s important to that dad to be here, and so that shows the kids that education is important when their dad is taking time out of their busy schedule to be here and help out in the classroom.”

Of the 60 faculty members at Arp Elementary, three are men. “One of our teachers is a male,” Johnson said. “And we have a custodian, as well as Mr. Donnie and he is our PE assistant coach and he’s amazing, so we need more men around here to help out.”

Volunteer Gary Adams hopes to be the male figure and role model for his children and the students that he had growing up. “Growing up I had several role models,” Adams said. “Especially my dad, worked two jobs to support our family. Going over the time I was in high school, we had those male role models, and being that male role model is very important.”

For more information on the program, go to their website or call the school to speak to Monica Johnson.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Zandt County sheriff: Chase led to officer-involved shooting
Michael Rodriguez
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The decision is being discussed whether or not to institute a mask mandate.
Tyler ISD board votes 5-2 against mask mandate in district
Food booths on display at East Texas State Fair.
East Texas State Fair returns after 2020′s COVID-19 hiatus

Latest News

In this July 30, 2014 file photo US and German flags fly outside the Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
America’s military presence in Germany remains a fresh issue for both countries
A man has been arrested after the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says he fled a traffic stop, then...
Suspect who fled traffic stop in Smith County found hiding in tree
COVID-19 cases decline in the last two weeks as more people get vaccinated.
COVID-19 cases decrease; vaccination rate increase in Angelina County
ETN: Lane Luckie interview
ETN: Lane Luckie Interview