Arp ISD Elementary school kicks off WATCH D.O.G.S program

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Arp Elementary counselor Monica Johnson saw the success of WATCH D.O.G.S (Dad’s of Great Students) at other schools and is bringing that program to Arp Elementary.

WATCH D.O.G.S is a volunteer program where men can volunteer to spend the day with the students and go through activities like reading in the classroom, helping at the cross guards, and coaching on the playgrounds. The program asks for one volunteer day, but you can volunteer as many days as you would like.

“When they see a man at school or when they see their father at school,” Johnson said, “It’s important to that dad to be here, and so that shows the kids that education is important when their dad is taking time out of their busy schedule to be here and help out in the classroom.”

Of the 60 faculty members at Arp Elementary, three are men. “One of our teachers is a male,” Johnson said. “And we have a custodian, as well as Mr. Donnie and he is our PE assistant coach and he’s amazing, so we need more men around here to help out.”

Volunteer Gary Adams hopes to be the male figure and role model for his children and the students that he had growing up. “Growing up I had several role models,” Adams said. “Especially my dad, worked two jobs to support our family. Going over the time I was in high school, we had those male role models, and being that male role model is very important.”

For more information on the program, go to their website or call the school to speak to Monica Johnson.

