Affidavit: Smith County deputy assisted drug trafficker

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Smith County deputy assisted a drug trafficker by relaying privileged information to them.

Luis Alberto Sandoval, 28, of Tyler, was arrested on Aug. 12 on a charge of misuse of official information.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV on Tuesday, Sandoval admitted during an interview that he had been asked by criminal associates to conduct driver license and arrest warrant checks for them. Sandoval gave written consent for his phone to be searched, according to the affidavit.

The search revealed a conversation between Sandoval and a number traced to Mexico in which someone asks Sandoval to check the ID of someone trying to cross the border. The affidavit alleges Sandoval responded that the person did not have a warrant and the other person responded they had left a “deposit,” which insinuates a payment for Sandoval.

Sandoval was terminated from the position before his arrest.

