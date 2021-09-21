East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Affidavit: Smith County deputy assisted drug trafficker

Luis Sandoval, 28
Luis Sandoval, 28(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Smith County deputy assisted a drug trafficker by relaying privileged information to them.

Luis Alberto Sandoval, 28, of Tyler, was arrested on Aug. 12 on a charge of misuse of official information.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV on Tuesday, Sandoval admitted during an interview that he had been asked by criminal associates to conduct driver license and arrest warrant checks for them. Sandoval gave written consent for his phone to be searched, according to the affidavit.

The search revealed a conversation between Sandoval and a number traced to Mexico in which someone asks Sandoval to check the ID of someone trying to cross the border. The affidavit alleges Sandoval responded that the person did not have a warrant and the other person responded they had left a “deposit,” which insinuates a payment for Sandoval.

Sandoval was terminated from the position before his arrest.

Previous report: ‘Dishonesty not tolerated:’ Smith County deputy arrested, fired

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van Zandt County sheriff: Chase led to officer-involved shooting
Michael Rodriguez
Affidavit: Lufkin man was on couple’s yard crew when he killed them
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The decision is being discussed whether or not to institute a mask mandate.
Tyler ISD board votes 5-2 against mask mandate in district
Tyler ISD school bus struck by vehicle Monday morning. No students were injured. (KLTV)
Vehicle hits schools bus on FM 2493 in Flint, no students injured

Latest News

Lindy is being monitored by Snipped Clinic staff
WEBXTRA: SPCA rescues dog in Lindale in need of medical care
Henderson County issues burn ban
Henderson County issues 2-week burn ban
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: The first Fall front arrives today!
The decision is being discussed whether or not to institute a mask mandate.
Tyler ISD board votes 5-2 against mask mandate in district